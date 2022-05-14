 Skip to main content
...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon...

The combination of very low humidities and gusty south winds this
afternoon will allow fires to start easily and potentially spread
quickly. Exercise caution or delay any outdoor burning.

Warm start to the weekend with isolated afternoon rain, thunderstorms

  • 0

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler in the 80s along with lower humidity. 

As we wrap up the weekend tomorrow, even cooler temperatures are expected as highs only reach the 70s. We will have a return of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A sunny start to next week with seasonal temperatures in the lower 70s. Active weather returns Tuesday with a chance of showers. Shower and storm chances remain through next weekend. 

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

