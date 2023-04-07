Warm temps return for Easter Weekend

Friday hasn't started as we'd hoped with a few light snow showers, but warmer weather and sunshine will return as we get into Easter Weekend.
After light snow departs in the mid-morning hours, we will see a mix of clouds and sun.
A few more slight chances of light rain or mix arrive overnight Friday and into early Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
Most of the Coulee Region will get missed by this quick-hitting wave of rain/mix. Areas that have the best chances of seeing showers will be east of the Mississippi and north of I-90. Most precip will fall as rain.
Heading into Saturday, you can expect a few clouds before clouds clear and give us sunshine to wrap up the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
More warm air spills into Easter Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.
One more slight chance of light rain will be possible late Sunday and into Monday. Rainfall totals then look slim to none.
Confidence is increasing for the region seeing temps in the 70s for early next week.