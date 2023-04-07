 Skip to main content
...A Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.1
feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.1 feet on 08/22/1995.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Warm temps return for Easter Weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Easter_snag hourly boxes.png

Friday hasn't started as we'd hoped with a few light snow showers, but warmer weather and sunshine will return as we get into Easter Weekend.

Golf Forecast AM Tee Time.png

After light snow departs in the mid-morning hours, we will see a mix of clouds and sun.

A few more slight chances of light rain or mix arrive overnight Friday and into early Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Most of the Coulee Region will get missed by this quick-hitting wave of rain/mix. Areas that have the best chances of seeing showers will be east of the Mississippi and north of I-90. Most precip will fall as rain.

Heading into Saturday, you can expect a few clouds before clouds clear and give us sunshine to wrap up the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

More warm air spills into Easter Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

One more slight chance of light rain will be possible late Sunday and into Monday. Rainfall totals then look slim to none.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Confidence is increasing for the region seeing temps in the 70s for early next week.

