Warm Wednesday

It just keeps getting better…
Wednesday brought another round of near perfect fall weather. Sunny skies and southerly winds allowed highs into the 70s, with another day expected like that into Thursday. Readings will be slightly cooler thanks to more clouds.
Active weather pattern starting Thursday night...
A low pressure system will set up shop for late week and into the weekend. One inch amounts of rain will be possible at that time. Good news, because we’ve seen drought conditions developing.
Cooler weather follows…
Highs for the weekend and early next week will fall back into the 50s.
Medium range trends...
Warmer weather continues over the eastern United States, and colder than average weather is expected over the western parts of the country. The weather pattern will spread cooler air eastward into the middle of the country for the second week of November.
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden