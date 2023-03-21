We had plentiful sunshine the last couple of days with highs topping out in the 40s to middle 50s. The week will continue to be about normal for this first full day of Spring. Read here for the latest details for the next few days.
Warm week
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today