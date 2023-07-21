 Skip to main content
Warm weekend ahead

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will lapse into hot summer weather by early next week.

Warming weather coming…

Highs were in the 70s and 80s today, but more warming is expected to develop over the next several days.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-07-21T152443.050.png
Highs Today xo - 2023-07-21T152440.572.png

Chances of showers...

A weak disturbance is expected to roam the skies for Saturday, but only scattered showers and t-showers are expected. Temperatures will be warming as we head into the weekend. A drier weather pattern is shaping up for next week.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-07-21T152438.603.png

Medium range trends... 

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for much of the nation for the last week of July.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-07-21T152445.355.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!  

Have a great weekend!  

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden 

