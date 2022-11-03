 Skip to main content
Warmer and cloudier Thursday ushers in showers and November thunderstorms

New Record YESTERDAY 2018.png

Wednesday was so warm it beat an old record set at 75° in 1938. Highs on Wednesday reached 76° with a mostly sunny sky.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Thursday will bring more clouds and gusty winds out of the south. With those southerly winds, highs will reach the low 70s. Sunshine will be possible earlier on Thursday ahead of increasing clouds throughout the day.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Confidence continues to increase that showers arrive late Thursday night and into Friday. Believe it or not, Thursday night could even bring us a rumble of thunder or two. You can expect periodic showers overnight with lows near 52.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danfri.png

High temps won't warm up much especially when showers become widespread on Friday. You can expect some isolated showers becoming scattered by the time we head into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danfrilatepng.png
State - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - GFS 25km.png

We can expect moderate to heavy rainfall across the Coulee Region with some rainfall totals ranging 1 to 2.5". Some areas southeast of La Crosse could reach up to 3.5"+ for weekend totals. Locally heavy rainfall amounts could be possible. If you see any flooding steer clear of those areas. If driving and you see a flooded road, remember "turn around, don't drown."

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

Rainfall will wrap up late Saturday as we wind back the clocks for Daylight Saving time coming to an end.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Highs will reach the upper 50s on Sunday as we dry up with a partly cloudy sky. Another partly cloudy sky arrives on Monday with increasing rain chances and cooler temps for the middle of next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

