Warmer and wetter

The Coulee Region will get a shot of rain followed by snow this week.

Brisk chill this Tuesday…

Lows last night were in the single digits but rebounded into the 30s for the afternoon. Some snow cover was lost to the plentiful sunshine.

Weather system later in the week…

Another low-pressure area will affect Thursday and Friday. Rain is likely on Thursday, but cooler weather and snow showers arrive on Friday. The weekend will bring colder weather once more.

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the last week of March.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

