 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer, but not for long

  • Updated
  • 0

A weak disturbance will bring a chance of snow showers Friday night, but it should be relatively brief with few road issues. Read here to see the trends in temperatures here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you