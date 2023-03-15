Another low-pressure area will affect us tomorrow and Friday. Rain is likely on Thursday, but cooler weather and snow showers arrive on Friday. Read here for the latest on the next 7 days.
Warmer, but rainy
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
