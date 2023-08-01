Warmer readings return

Another mild week…
This week has gotten off to a nice start with highs in the 70s and 80s. More warming will take over for most of this week. Highs will be in the 80s and generally dry weather will dominate.
Next rain chances…
A low-pressure system will come together to give us another chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern and middle parts of the nation for the second week of August.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden