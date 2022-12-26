Warmer relief returns to the forecast giving us one more Christmas present

Christmas ended with a few light snow showers across the Coulee Region spreading a trace - 3 inches across the area. This will still slicken things up for our Monday morning commute and give us some holiday travel impacts.
Once snow showers depart the region, highs will make way toward the mid-teens under a partly cloudy sky.
We will carry over a partly cloudy sky overnight Monday with lows dropping near -1°. If you've been waiting to wash the car, these next few days will be great for it.
Don't worry! I know it feels like these cold temps will never end, but as the title suggests, we have one more Christmas gift to wrap up 2022.
A few slim chances of snow try and make way into the region early Tuesday, but most of this wave will fizzle out over the area only giving us a few flakes possible.
Highs warm up toward seasonable temps in the mid 20s on Tuesday as winds shift from the south under a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday will also be a bit breezy with gusts in the 30s possible.
If you thought Tuesday was warm, get ready for this! Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.
The great news is that temps keep warming, at least until Thursday. Highs Thursday will be in the low 40s, which will help melt snow and thaw the Coulee Region out a little. We could use a brief break from the frozen tundra!
A few slight chances of rain/snow return to the forecast on Thursday. Most precip to close out the week looks to be rain instead of snow. We could be seeing up toward 1/2" of rain through Saturday, though this number will likely go down as we get closer.
More rain/snow is possible on Friday with highs in the low 40s. Highs remain in the upper 30s as we wrap up 2022 with warmer than average temps.