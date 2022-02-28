Warmer start to the week

Warmer weather greets the week…
Highs today under the influence of southwesterly winds and plenty of sunshine pushed into the 40s to near 50 degrees. That reverses the cold trend of much of February.
Warmer than average…
Readings will remain above average tomorrow and Wednesday, then cool down on Thursday, but rise into Friday and Saturday. The weather pattern will become more active, too.
Rain and snow chances…
There will be weak weather systems bringing clouds and a chance or two of a wintry mix this week, but a stronger storm set up is likely as we get into the upcoming week. The details are still to be worked out.
Medium range outlook...
Temperature outlooks heading into the middle of March are favoring a return to below normal temperatures for the western 2/3rds of the nation and above normal temperatures for the far southeastern part of the country.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden