Warmer temperatures continue this week with a couple chances for rain, possibly mix

It was a chilly morning once again, but not out of the ordinary for this time of the year. La Crosse had a low of 14, which was four degrees cooler than the day's average low of 18.
Temps were in the single digits to the northeast in Sparta and Black River Falls. It was near or just above average this afternoon with La Crosse two degrees above the average high of 32, meaning it was above freezing for the first time in 10 days (though La Crosse did hit freezing yesterday).
The temperature increase was impressive- up 42 degrees in just one day and a 44 degree increase in two days to today's high of 34.
Temps this evening are fairly comfortable for this time of the year, though lows eventually will get down into the mid teen again. There isn't much of a wind chill effect this evening, either, but the wind will increase out of the southeast as the night goes on and could make it feel like the single digits tomorrow morning.
The sky is clear, but clouds will also increase overnight along with perhaps some fog. The main thing to watch is a low pressure system late tomorrow afternoon which will mostly miss the Coulee Region to the north.
Some rain and/or mix is likely in Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties, but any of the lighter and more scattered precipitation closer to La Crosse and south will fall as rain with high temps up in the upper 30s, though it'll be windy out of the southeast in order to get that warm.
Tuesday will be slightly cooler with a clearing afternoon sky, but still above average and any precip will end before sunrise Tuesday. Wednesday will be the warmest of the week with highs in the low to mid 40s and some sunshine.
Another slight chance for rain arrives Thursday afternoon and overnight, possibly mixing with snow once temps cool overnight. Again, precip should be done before sunrise Friday. Temps cool a bit Friday and Saturday before beginning to warm again.