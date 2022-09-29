Warmer temperatures, few showers on tap during Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest kicked off today in La Crosse with beautiful weather. We had plentiful sunshine, temperatures in the 60s, and southerly winds.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s tonight with clear skies and southerly winds.
Tomorrow brings lots of sunshine as we finish the week. Southerly breezes will allow highs to reach the 70s. On Friday night into Saturday, there may be a stray shower, primarily west of the Mississippi River. On Saturday morning, there may be some fog, but it will dissipate quickly.
Sunday through Tuesday are expected to be dry days before rain returns Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Next Thursday, temperatures will drop sharply, with highs only reaching the 50s.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt