 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer temperatures, few showers on tap during Oktoberfest

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse Weather

Oktoberfest kicked off today in La Crosse with beautiful weather. We had plentiful sunshine, temperatures in the 60s, and southerly winds.  

DMA - Highs Today.png

Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s tonight with clear skies and southerly winds.

DMA - Forecast Lows Tonight.png

Tomorrow brings lots of sunshine as we finish the week. Southerly breezes will allow highs to reach the 70s. On Friday night into Saturday, there may be a stray shower, primarily west of the Mississippi River. On Saturday morning, there may be some fog, but it will dissipate quickly. 

Oktoberfest forecast.png
Mapleleaf Parade Forecast 2 Panel 2018.png

Sunday through Tuesday are expected to be dry days before rain returns Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Next Thursday, temperatures will drop sharply, with highs only reaching the 50s.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you