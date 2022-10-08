Warmer temperatures, isolated showers on tap tomorrow

The weekend began crisp and cool across the coulee region, with highs in the 50s and 60s and lots of sunshine. Expect partly cloudy skies to develop early tonight, then clear away late. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s tonight.
Tomorrow's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies. There is a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon, but nothing substantial. Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s in some areas. Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.
Monday is Columbus Day, and we will have to contend with fog in the morning. The fog will quickly clear, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Monday night's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Temperatures will be close to 70 degrees on Tuesday thanks to southerly breezes. There is a slim possibility of rain. As a cold front approaches Tuesday night, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is no threat of severe weather at this time.
On Wednesday, there will be a few isolated showers and a temperature drop to the low 60s. Isolated showers finish Wednesday night, with temperatures falling into the 30s.
On Thursday, the coulee region will experience a significant drop in temperature, with highs only hitting the 40s and lower 50s. It will also be breezy.
The dry weather will continue into next weekend, with a blast of cold air arriving on Sunday.