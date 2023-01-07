Warmer temperatures, slight chances of precipitation on tap for the Coulee Region

High pressure remains in control as we go into the remainder of the weekend. Fog will develop tonight and linger into Sunday morning as a result of mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.
Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Sunday as we wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will climb to the upper 20s, which is seasonable. Fog is possible once again Sunday night. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens.
We kick off the new week on Monday more calm weather. Expect mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures in the lower 30s.
A weak disturbance could deliver a wintry mix Tuesday afternoon. A bigger storm system could bring a wintry mix on Thursday, but the latest computer models are showing drier conditions for the Coulee Region.
Temperatures remain above-average in the 30s going into next weekend with dry conditions.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt