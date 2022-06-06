Warmer temperatures will return.

Allergy symptoms will decrease...
A forecast of rain for Wednesday will mean a temporary drop in the pollen counts, but the trend will rise for the rest of the week.
Pleasant Monday...
A weak area of high pressure will mean a pleasant Tuesday before the next weather maker pushes through with more rain. Highs today were in the 60s to lower 70s. We will remain in the 70s for the rest of the week.
Showers return for next week...
The threat of showers will arrive into the region with good chances Tuesday night through Wednesday. We are still running a deficit for the year, so more rainfall is needed.
Medium range trends…
The first half of June will likely sport below normal readings, but near normal readings will be in place for June 14th through June 20th. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for the evolving medium range outlooks.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden