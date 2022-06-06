 Skip to main content
Warmer temperatures will return.

  • Updated
Allergy symptoms will decrease...

 A forecast of rain for Wednesday will mean a temporary drop in the pollen counts, but the trend will rise for the rest of the week. 

Allergy Forecast xo (3).png

Pleasant Monday...

 A weak area of high pressure will mean a pleasant Tuesday before the next weather maker pushes through with more rain. Highs today were in the 60s to lower 70s. We will remain in the 70s for the rest of the week.

Logger Forecasts xo (1).png
Highs Today xo (4).png

 Showers return for next week... 

The threat of showers will arrive into the region with good chances Tuesday night through Wednesday. We are still running a deficit for the year, so more rainfall is needed. 

Futurecast Rain Accumulation xo (4).png
Futurecast Wednesday Map xo.png
7 Day Rain Graph xo (3).png

Medium range trends… 

The first half of June will likely sport below normal readings, but near normal readings will be in place for June 14th through June 20th. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for the evolving medium range outlooks. 

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (1).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! 

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

