Warmer temps and spotty light rain showers to end the week

...The Flood Warning continues for the following locations along the
Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued later this morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet this morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Warmer temps and spotty light rain showers to end the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Do you need an Umbrella.png

We may need the umbrella early Thursday, but the rest of the day trends drier.

Breakfast Forecast.png

The best part about Thursday will be the southern air warming us up to the mid to upper 60s. From around 8-9am we could see some very slim chances of showers. Beyond that, the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy.

River flood warnings are still active along the Mississippi.

WXOW 2023 Earth Design.png

Thursday night will also stay dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will reach the mid 40s.

Friday will bring us a similar forecast with highs in the upper 60s and a mostly cloudy sky overhead. Isolated rain showers with possible thunder will return in the afternoon and evening.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Though we have a few rain chances, totals will only add up to a few hundredths of an inch for some and up to a quarter of an inch for those that see more moderate rainfall.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

Saturday brings a few morning showers that don't look to add much to our totals. Highs will be cooler in the mid 50s.

Sunday looks to be our coolest day in the forecast with highs in the upper 40s and slight chances of showers.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

Warmer temps and drier weather return early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

