Warmer temps and spotty light rain showers to end the week

We may need the umbrella early Thursday, but the rest of the day trends drier.
The best part about Thursday will be the southern air warming us up to the mid to upper 60s. From around 8-9am we could see some very slim chances of showers. Beyond that, the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy.
River flood warnings are still active along the Mississippi.
Thursday night will also stay dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will reach the mid 40s.
Friday will bring us a similar forecast with highs in the upper 60s and a mostly cloudy sky overhead. Isolated rain showers with possible thunder will return in the afternoon and evening.
Though we have a few rain chances, totals will only add up to a few hundredths of an inch for some and up to a quarter of an inch for those that see more moderate rainfall.
Saturday brings a few morning showers that don't look to add much to our totals. Highs will be cooler in the mid 50s.
Sunday looks to be our coolest day in the forecast with highs in the upper 40s and slight chances of showers.
Warmer temps and drier weather return early next week.