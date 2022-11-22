A weak disturbance will bring clouds for the holiday, but it appears that rain is going to stay to the south, so enjoy your Thanksgiving Day! Read here for all your holiday details.
Warmer Thanksgiving
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
