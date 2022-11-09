 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING NEWS

Warmer Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area Forecast

Warm up continues...

Readings returned to the 60s Wednesday afternoon on the strength of southerly winds and partial sunshine. A storm system to the west is pumping in the warmer conditions.

Highs Today xo (58).png
Currrent map xo.png
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (21).png

Rain Chances...

The storm will move through Thursday generating showers and a few t-storms. There is a possibility of gusty winds and even an isolated tornado Thursday afternoon. Ther activity will be in and out pretty quickly.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (73).png
Severe Weather Outlook xo (3).png

Colder weather follows…

The system will then tap into much colder air, and highs starting Friday will drop back into the 30s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (73).png

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over much of the country. The weather pattern will spread the coldest air into the Northern Plains and our own region will bear the brunt.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (36).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you