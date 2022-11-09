Warmer Thursday

Warm up continues...
Readings returned to the 60s Wednesday afternoon on the strength of southerly winds and partial sunshine. A storm system to the west is pumping in the warmer conditions.
Rain Chances...
The storm will move through Thursday generating showers and a few t-storms. There is a possibility of gusty winds and even an isolated tornado Thursday afternoon. Ther activity will be in and out pretty quickly.
Colder weather follows…
The system will then tap into much colder air, and highs starting Friday will drop back into the 30s.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over much of the country. The weather pattern will spread the coldest air into the Northern Plains and our own region will bear the brunt.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden