Warmer weather ahead.

Low-pressure system south...
Southerly winds finally tapped into some better water vapor for an incoming low-pressure system. Some rain with a few heavier cells fell on the area Sunday.
Showers return for next weekend...
Once the low pulls away later tonight a dry stretch of weather takes over. Expect hot and dry conditions for this upcoming work week. Humidity levels will make things more uncomfortable through the period.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first few days of July. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden