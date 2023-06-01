 Skip to main content
Special Coverage:

Warmer weather ahead

  • 0

A few showers or t-storm are back in the forecast.

Sunshine dominates…

Southerly winds have tapped into heat from the south. Temperatures have risen into the upper 80s and lower 90s. These are above normal and will stick around. A few showers triggered this afternoon.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-06-01T152347.401.png
Todays highs xo (30).png

Nice stretch of weather…

Occasional showers and t-storms will pop up through Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and 90s for the next week or so. The rain should be light and moving away relatively quickly.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-06-01T152343.119.png

Medium range trends…

A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northwestern parts of the United States through the first week of June.

National - CPC 8-14 Day xo (1).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

