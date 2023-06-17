Warmer weather ahead.

Seasonal temperatures...
It was a tad below normal for the end of the work week. Temperatures will be warming up over the weekend and next week.
Weak weather system...
A weak disturbance will develop some clouds and showers Saturday night, but amounts will be light.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome of air will last through the last week of June.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden