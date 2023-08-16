 Skip to main content
Warmer weather ahead.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will experience 90s again.

Nice Wednesday…

So far, the weather has been sunny and mild, but a few changes will spring up tonight. Thanks to southwesterly winds highs rose into the 80s today. A cold front is now approaching.

Todays highs xo (48).png
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-08-16T152721.732.png

More rain tonight…

A cold front will swing across the area overnight. More showers and t-storms are likely with this system, and a few could be heavy late this evening and overnight.

Warming into the weekend…

All signs are pointing to 90 degree heat this upcoming weekend and early into next week. Humidity is likely to accompany the heat.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-08-16T152720.041.png

Medium range trends...

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-08-16T152728.092.png

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

