Warmer weather ahead.

Nice Wednesday…
So far, the weather has been sunny and mild, but a few changes will spring up tonight. Thanks to southwesterly winds highs rose into the 80s today. A cold front is now approaching.
More rain tonight…
A cold front will swing across the area overnight. More showers and t-storms are likely with this system, and a few could be heavy late this evening and overnight.
Warming into the weekend…
All signs are pointing to 90 degree heat this upcoming weekend and early into next week. Humidity is likely to accompany the heat.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country.
