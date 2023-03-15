Warmer weather and rain

Warmer Wednesday…
Despite clouds, temperatures warmed up into the 40s today. It is all in advance of a storm system moving toward the region.
Weather system…
Another low-pressure area will affect us tomorrow and Friday. Rain is likely on Thursday, but cooler weather and snow showers arrive on Friday. The weekend will bring colder weather once more.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the last week of March.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden