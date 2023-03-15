 Skip to main content
Warmer weather and rain

  • Updated
  • 0

The Couolee Region will get rain and light snow this week.

Warmer Wednesday…

Despite clouds, temperatures warmed up into the 40s today. It is all in advance of a storm system moving toward the region.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-03-15T160456.900.png
DMA - Highs Today xo (28).png

Weather system…

Another low-pressure area will affect us tomorrow and Friday. Rain is likely on Thursday, but cooler weather and snow showers arrive on Friday. The weekend will bring colder weather once more.

7 Day Snow Graph xo (22).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-03-15T160501.842.png

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the last week of March.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-03-15T160504.151.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

