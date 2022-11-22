Warmer weather arrives.

Warmer weather is here…
Temperatures have continued to warm since the weekend. The reached into the upper 30s to upper 40s. Another pleasant day will take shape for Wednesday.
Dry Thanksgiving Day…
A weak disturbance will bring clouds for the holiday, but it appears that rain is going to stay to the south, so enjoy your Thanksgiving Day!
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the western parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast and the southern Plains.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a nice holiday week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden