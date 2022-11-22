 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer weather arrives.

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Warmer weather is here…

Temperatures have continued to warm since the weekend. The reached into the upper 30s to upper 40s. Another pleasant day will take shape for Wednesday.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (31).png
Highs Today xo (67).png
WXOW Deer Hunting Forecast xo (2).png

Dry Thanksgiving Day…

A weak disturbance will bring clouds for the holiday, but it appears that rain is going to stay to the south, so enjoy your Thanksgiving Day!

7 Day Rain Graph xo (82).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (83).png

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the western parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast and the southern Plains.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (45).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice holiday week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you