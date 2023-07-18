 Skip to main content
Warmer weather coming back.

The Coulee Region is warming up again this week.

Warming weather…

Highs are rebounding back into the 80s this week and we shall see more of the same for this weekend. There will be a chance of showers Wednesday night, but better chances for the weekend.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-07-18T153732.381.png
Highs Today xo - 2023-07-18T153729.953.png

Dry stretch of weather...

Tuesday through Friday should show sunny skies and dry weather. Highs will be in the 80s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-07-18T153726.640.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for much of the nation for the last week of July.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-07-18T153728.096.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

