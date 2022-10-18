 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer weather coming

  • 0

High pressure to the west continues to generate northwesterly winds, and sunshine dominated. Temperatures remained below normal with highs in the 40s. Another day of chilly air and then a warmup begins. Read here for a look at the next few days.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you