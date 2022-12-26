Warmer weather finally in forecast after a frigid Christmas weekend

All of the Coulee Region stayed above freezing this morning with a low of 7 degrees in La Crosse, but this might not end up being the official low temperature as it might be colder by midnight.
This is important because if the low drops below zero before midnight tonight in La Crosse, then the eight-day streak of subzero low temperatures will become nine consecutive days.
Lows have been below zero since Sunday, December 18. La Crosse's forecast low tonight is exactly zero, but that low will likely occur around midnight before warmer weather begins to move in.
During this eight-day streak, the coldest low was -11, which occurred on both Thursday Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23. Christmas was right in the middle of this streak, and while Christmas' low temperature of -2 is nowhere near La Crosse's coldest Christmas low, the high temperature was just 11 degrees above zero.
This was La Crosse's 18th coldest Christmas high temperature ever, and the coldest since 2000. La Crosse's coldest Christmas high ever was way back in 1884 with a high (not a low) of -11°. Our elf friend is doing a little dance because he knows it's going to get warmer this week!
Highs today remained in the teens, but will quickly warm up once tonight's calm wind changes to a southerly breeze of 5 to 10 mph after midnight. It might even feel like a heat wave (comparatively) by the middle of the week!
Despite the changing temperature forecast, there's nothing of note on Futurecast that would indicate the approaching warm-up. Tonight will be partly cloudy and the next couple days will be mostly cloudy. After tonight's low near zero within an hour or two on either side of midnight, a southerly breeze will pick up and begin our warm-up. Expect temps in the positive single digits tomorrow morning, though it'll likely still feel like it's below zero with that southerly breeze picking up.
That breeze could gust into the 20s tomorrow afternoon, which will push highs into the mid 20s. Highs will further climb to the upper 30s Wednesday and above 40 on Thursday! It will be cloudy during this warm-up with a slight chance for precipitation Wednesday night through Thursday night.
Snow is possible during the night before changing over to mix or rain during the day Thursday then back to mix or snow Thursday evening before ending by Friday morning.
Even after this system passes, temps will remain about ten degrees above average through the New Year's Weekend!