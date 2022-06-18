Warmer weather is just ahead.

Weekend weather looking good...
After Friday highs in the 70s and 80s, look for a weak cooling trend for this afternoon. Today’s Highs will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Father’s Day heat…
Partly cloudy skies on Sunday will allow highs to reach into the middle to upper 80s. Dry weather will take us through Father’s Day.
Showers return for the middle of next week...
There will be a return to weak fronts and a chance of t-storms Wednesday night into Thursday. High temperatures and humidity will rise into the 90s for Monday and Tuesday.
Medium range trends…
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the last week of June. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for a look at the latest June outlooks.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden