Warmer weather is moving in.

Cold start to the week…
Southerly winds started to arrive this afternoon, but we started out near zero this morning. Highs remained below normal for the afternoon as we reached teens to lower 20s. Some clouds roamed the skies.
Warmth is coming…
A warm front approaching from the west will arrive later tomorrow, and that will generate southerly winds and bring highs into the 30s to lower 40s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected, but a chance of a few light snow showers will wait until Tuesday night to move in.
Another system for Thursday night and Friday…
The next weather maker will be stronger and will produce a somewhat better shot at light snow and possibly a mix as temperatures will be at or above the freezing mark.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the 3rd week of February are slightly favoring above normal weather for the High Plains and the far western states. Below normal readings will play out over the Great Lakes and the Rockies.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden