Warmer weather is on the way after a couple of small rain chances

Temperatures ranged from the mid 40s to low 50s this afternoon across the Coulee Region. That's 15 to 20 degrees below La Crosse's average high of 67° today. In addition to the cooler temperatures, it was cloudy. April ended colder than average and had very little sunshine.
May began dreary, too, but nicer weather will slowly arrive through this first week of the month.
First, the clouds will continue tonight, and there are some rain chances late tonight through early tomorrow morning. Moderate to heavy rain will miss the Coulee Region to the south. Still, some light showers are possible as far north as about I-90, but best chances remain a bit further south.
By tomorrow afternoon, the sky will begin to, at least partially, clear. While highs tomorrow will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than today, we'll get closer to average for the second half of the week. Wednesday looks decent with a partly cloudy sky and highs warming to the mid 60s.
A weak system will bring just a slight chance for rain late Thursday through Friday morning. After that, warmer weather returns with highs near 70 for La Crosse through the weekend. Chances for showers and possibly thunderstorms return late on Mother's Day and continue on Monday as temps warm even further.