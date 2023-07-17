Warmer weather this week.

Off to a cool start to the week...
High pressure has been tapping cooler than normal air early this week. That has lead to afternoon highs in the 70s today. Northwesterly breezes also lead to cooler conditions.
Warming weather…
Highs will rebound back into the 80s this week and we shall see more of the same for this weekend. There will be a chance of showers Wednesday night, but better chances for the weekend.
Dry stretch of weather...
Monday through Friday should show sunny skies and dry weather. Highs will be in the 80s.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for much of the nation for the last week of July.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden