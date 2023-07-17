Highs will rebound back into the 80s this week and we shall see more of the same for this weekend. Read here for all the seasonal details.
Warmer weather this week.
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today