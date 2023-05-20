 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer weather to come

  • 0

Dry weather will dominate the next several days, as the main storm track stays south. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s and 80s for the next week or so. Read here for more details.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you