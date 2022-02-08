Warmer weather won't last long.

Nice Tuesday…
It’s a bonus day for the Coulee Region as temperatures reached into the middle 30s to lower 40s. We had hazy sunshine and southerly winds to help us out. A cool front will come into play tonight and begin a downward trend.
Cooler air moves in on Wednesday…
West to northwesterly winds will bring in cooler air tomorrow and into Thursday. Highs will roll back into the middle 30s for Wednesday and into the 20s for Thursday. Friday will bring a bump into the 30s before a cold weekend arrives.
Weak front tonight…
Light snow showers, flurries and even light mist are possible tonight into Wednesday. Any amounts will be very light, but remember it doesn’t take much to create a slippery area or two, so be cautious.
Stronger storm Thursday night and Friday…
A more vigorous and moisture laden system will move through for Thursday night into Friday. There is a possibility of measurable snow, though this won’t be really significant. There is also a chance for rain showers to mix in, so be careful if you are planning any travel.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the 3rd week of February are favoring above normal weather for the High Plains into the Southeast and the far western states. Below normal readings will play out over the Great Lakes and the 4 Corners Region.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden