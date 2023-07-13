Scattered showers and t-storms spread across the area Thursday afternoon. Most were light, but a few heavier cells developed. Temperatures topped out in the 70s to lower 80s. Read here for the latest.
Warmer weather
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today