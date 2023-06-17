Warmer weather

Seasonal temperatures...
Temperatures will be warming up over the weekend and into next week. Highs Saturday rose into the 70s and lower 80s.
Weak weather system...
A weak disturbance will develop some clouds and showers tonight, but amounts will be light and not continuous through the weekend.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last through the last week of June.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden