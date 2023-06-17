 Skip to main content
Warmer weather

  • Updated
  • 0

Seasonal temperatures...

Temperatures will be warming up over the weekend and into next week. Highs Saturday rose into the 70s and lower 80s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-06-17T144250.946.png
Todays highs xo (35).png

Weak weather system...

A weak disturbance will develop some clouds and showers tonight, but amounts will be light and not continuous through the weekend.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-06-17T144254.700.png

Medium range trends...

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last through the last week of June.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-06-17T144257.352.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

