It was a pleasant Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Under mostly cloudy skies expect 30s and 40s for Thursday, before cooling a bit for Friday. There will be a chance of showers Thursday. More rain is possible on Sunday night into next week. Read here for more details.
Warmer Wednesday
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today