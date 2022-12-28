 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer Wednesday

  • 0

It was a pleasant Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Under mostly cloudy skies expect 30s and 40s for Thursday, before cooling a bit for Friday. There will be a chance of showers Thursday. More rain is possible on Sunday night into next week. Read here for more details.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you