Warmer week

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Warm up this week…

Southerly winds blew this afternoon ahead of a warm front in the Plains. Temperatures responded by reaching into the 30s and 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. The warming trend will continue.

Past 24 hours xo (13).png
Highs Today xo (89).png
DMA - Snow Depth xo.png

Highs in the 30s and 40s…

Under mostly cloudy skies expect 30s and 40s for Thursday, before cooling a bit for Friday. There will be a chance of showers Thursday. More rain is possible on Sunday night into next week.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2022-12-28T155435.739.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected into the New Year..

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (71).png
Daylight Tracker 2019.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

