Warmer week

Warm up this week…
Southerly winds blew this afternoon ahead of a warm front in the Plains. Temperatures responded by reaching into the 30s and 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. The warming trend will continue.
Highs in the 30s and 40s…
Under mostly cloudy skies expect 30s and 40s for Thursday, before cooling a bit for Friday. There will be a chance of showers Thursday. More rain is possible on Sunday night into next week.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected into the New Year..
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden