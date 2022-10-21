Warmer weekend followed by showers, thunderstorms

It was a mild end to the week, with highs in the 70s for most locations, which is above-average for this time of year. We did have hazy skies as smoke from wildfires in the west was carried east. The good news is that it will leave the area on Saturday.
Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s, with mostly clear skies overhead. Saturday will be a sunny day with highs nearing 80 degrees.
Winds will pick up on Sunday ahead of our next weather system, which will bring showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into early Monday morning. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for certain locations west of the Mississippi River. The main hazards are heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and large hail.
Monday night sees an increase in rainfall. Unsettled weather will continue the rest of the week, with high temperatures dropping into the 50s.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt