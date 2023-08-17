 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory in effect from 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CDT Monday.

Thursday and Friday, concentrations of Particulates may approach or
exceed unhealthy standards. At this level of Particulates
exposure...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.
The general public is not likely to be affected.

This weekend, concentrations of Ozone may approach or exceed
unhealthy standards. At this level of Ozone exposure...Members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Warmer weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

All signs are pointing to 90 degree heat this upcoming weekend and early into next week. Humidity is likely to accompany the heat. Read here for the details on a hot stretch of weather.

