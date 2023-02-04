Our weather pattern is shifting to warmer readings for today and Sunday. Don’t expect any snow for the weekend. Highs will be in the 30s. Read here for more on this latest weather pattern.
Warming begins
Tags
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today