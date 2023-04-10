 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warming continues

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will continue to have warm spring weather.

Great start to the week…

Friendly sunshine and southwesterly winds led to a nice afternoon in the Coulee Region. Highs were in the 70s around the area.

Highs Today xo - 2023-04-10T154621.594.png

Quiet weather pattern…

A relatively quiet weather pattern will take us through the rest of the work week but expect cooling for the weekend. By that time the chance of showers and t-storms will reemerge, especially on Saturday. Highs will also cool off tor the weekend.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening xo (1).png
7 Day Rain Graph xo - 2023-04-10T154615.883.png

Medium range trends…

A near normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the United States for the third week of April.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-04-10T154619.888.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you