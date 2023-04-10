Warming continues

Great start to the week…
Friendly sunshine and southwesterly winds led to a nice afternoon in the Coulee Region. Highs were in the 70s around the area.
Quiet weather pattern…
A relatively quiet weather pattern will take us through the rest of the work week but expect cooling for the weekend. By that time the chance of showers and t-storms will reemerge, especially on Saturday. Highs will also cool off tor the weekend.
Medium range trends…
A near normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the United States for the third week of April.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden