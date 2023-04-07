 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to around 12.3 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Warming continues

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will experience more warming this weekend.

Pleasant Friday weather…

A warmup is underway for the Upper Midwest. Today, plenty of sunshine lead to highs in the 50s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-04-07T153315.898.png
Todays highs xo (16).png

Quiet weather pattern…

A relatively quiet weather pattern will take us through the rest of the 7-day outlook. Expect nice warming for the weekend and into next week. There is one chance of a wintry mix, but little accumulation is expected tonight.

Weekend Planner xo (32).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-04-07T153314.588.png

Medium range trends…

A warmer weather pattern is indicated for much of the United States for the middle of April.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-04-07T153317.441.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

