Warming continues

Pleasant Friday weather…
A warmup is underway for the Upper Midwest. Today, plenty of sunshine lead to highs in the 50s.
Quiet weather pattern…
A relatively quiet weather pattern will take us through the rest of the 7-day outlook. Expect nice warming for the weekend and into next week. There is one chance of a wintry mix, but little accumulation is expected tonight.
Medium range trends…
A warmer weather pattern is indicated for much of the United States for the middle of April.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden