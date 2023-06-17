Warmer weather is developing this weekend and next week into a very warm stretch of readings. Very little rain seems to be lining up for the area from Saturday night into Sunday. Read here for the latest details.
Warming continues
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
