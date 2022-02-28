Warming into a new month

Temperatures have been warming since last Wednesday with a high only in the teens. Yesterday high temperatures reached the 40s under the bright blue sky. The seasonally mild temperatures will continue into your workweek.
Out the door, the temperatures held within the 20s under calm conditions. A mix of sunshine and cloud cover is expected today with high temperatures back into the 40s.
Mixed precipitation...
A touch more cloud cover will be across the state tomorrow and Wednesday. Seasonal temperatures within the 40s and weak low pressure systems sweeping through the area will bring an isolated threat for mixed precipitation. This chance will fall especially to the north and could bring slick roads.
Quick cooling...
It will be slightly cooler Thursday as a cold front drops south. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with a few flakes possible.
Active weekend...
Temperatures will turn back around to average or above as we head into the weekend. However, the weekend forecast will battle another round of mixed precipiation. Stay tuned for more details!