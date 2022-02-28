 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warming into a new month

  • Updated
  • 0

Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett has your Monday morning forecast

Temperatures have been warming since last Wednesday with a high only in the teens. Yesterday high temperatures reached the 40s under the bright blue sky. The seasonally mild temperatures will continue into your workweek.

WXOW Meteogram Old an new (2).png

Out the door, the temperatures held within the 20s under calm conditions. A mix of sunshine and cloud cover is expected today with high temperatures back into the 40s.

tueam.png

Mixed precipitation...

A touch more cloud cover will be across the state tomorrow and Wednesday. Seasonal temperatures within the 40s and weak low pressure systems sweeping through the area will bring an isolated threat for mixed precipitation. This chance will fall especially to the north and could bring slick roads.

wedpm.png

Quick cooling...

It will be slightly cooler Thursday as a cold front drops south. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with a few flakes possible.

7 Day Snow Graph (2).png

Active weekend...

Temperatures will turn back around to average or above as we head into the weekend. However, the weekend forecast will battle another round of mixed precipiation. Stay tuned for more details!

You can always stay up to date on the weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device. 

Tags

Recommended for you