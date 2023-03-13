 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warming this week...

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee region will see a warmup, rain and snow over the next 7 days.

Warming this week…

We’ve started this week on a chilly note with highs in the 20s to lower 30s, and snow flurries fell, too. Temperatures will begin warming tomorrow and into Wednesday.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (100).png
DMA - Highs Today xo (26).png

Weather system later in the week…

Another low pressure area will affect Thursday and Friday. Rain is likely on Thursday, but cooler weather and snow showers arrive on Friday. The weekend will bring colder weather once more.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-03-13T161615.617.png
7 Day xo.png

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the third week of March.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-03-13T161613.302.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you