Warming this week…
We’ve started this week on a chilly note with highs in the 20s to lower 30s, and snow flurries fell, too. Temperatures will begin warming tomorrow and into Wednesday.
Weather system later in the week…
Another low pressure area will affect Thursday and Friday. Rain is likely on Thursday, but cooler weather and snow showers arrive on Friday. The weekend will bring colder weather once more.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the third week of March.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden