Warming this week.

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Crawford and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. .Flows on the Mississippi river continue to be dangerously high with levels rarely seen historically. The amount of water flowing through the region is peaking this week and already cresting north of Winona, Minnesota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, water is within one foot of Rose Street near Interstate 90. La Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter, playground, and ball parks in Copeland Park are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 04/18/2001. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&