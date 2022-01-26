Warming trend commences.

Bitter cold this morning…
Lows tumbled into some very cold territory this morning. Black River Falls and Sparta/Fort McCoy fell to below -30 degrees. Southerly winds have kicked in for Wednesday and highs responded by rising into upper single digits and teens. The readings will continue to rise tonight, and some areas will get above 20 degrees by morning.
Flurries possible tonight and Thursday morning…
A weak disturbance will move through tonight into Thursday and a few flurries are possible later tonight into Thursday morning. Very little accumulation is expected, and northwesterly winds will move in allowing temperatures to fall back into the teens during the afternoon.
Moderating this weekend…
Temperatures will slowly warm back into the 20s by Thursday, though dropping into the teens on Friday. From there readings will get back into the 20s for the weekend, and even 30s for next week. Snow chances will increase for Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for details.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the first week of February are slightly favoring below normal weather for the Upper Midwest and the western parts of the United States. Slightly above normal readings will play out over Florida and the Northern Rockies.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden